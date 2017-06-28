NIA detains Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law in terror fund probe

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency today detained Altaf Ahmed Shah, son-in-law of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and two other Hurriyat leaders in connection with its probe into the funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir.

Shah, popularly known as Altaf Fantoosh, was earlier questioned by the NIA about his movable and other properties, including houses in the Valley as well as in Jammu, and the source for their funding.

Apart from Shah, Ayaz Akbar and Mehraj ud-din Kalwal are other two separatist leaders who have been detained by the NIA.

The NIA had registered a preliminary enquiry while probing the case relating to the funding received by several separatists in the Kashmir Valley. The probe was ordered after concrete evidence of these persons receiving funds to fuel the unrest in the Valley since July 8 cropped up.