NIA files charge-sheet against 4 ISJK terrorists

& Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge-sheet against four accused at Special NIA court here in connection with a case related to attack on a police party at the tourist reception centre at Srinagar last year. The accused are said to be the active cadres of Islamic State Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK), a Kashmir based terrorist affiliate of the proscribed International terrorist organization ISIS.

The Charge-sheet has been filed under the relevant section of law including Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.

Last year on November 24, terrorist belonging to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) attempted an attack on police party at tourist reception centre in Srinagar, following which Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three accused immediately. Those arrested have been identified as Tahir Ahmad Khan of Pulwama, Haris Mushtaq Khan of Budgam and Asif Suhail Nadaf of Srinagar. During their search, two pistols, fourteen live rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession along with an ISIS flag. The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation in December. During the course of the investigation, another accused Asif Majid Khan who was allegedly involved in harbouring the other co-accused persons was arrested by NIA. During the course of the investigation, it came to fore that all the three accused arrested immediately after the blast were active cadres of Islamic State Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK), a Kashmir based terrorist affiliate of the proscribed International terrorist organisation ISIS. NIA also unearthed a larger conspiracy of these terrorist elements propagating Pan-Islamic ideology of ISIS by recruiting and radicalising Kashmiri youth towards Jihad and targeting security forces. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)