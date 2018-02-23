NIA files charge-sheet against Pakistan Intelligence Officer

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge-sheet before the Poonamallee special court in Chennai against Pakistan Intelligence Officer Amir Zubair Siddiqui, who plotted conspiracy to attack the US Consulate in Chennai, Israeli Consulate in Bengaluru, Eastern Naval Command HQ in Visakhapatnam and ports across India.

The charge-sheet was filed under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and IPC for his involvement in the conspiracy to wage war.

Besides the above Pak Intelligence Official, who was then working in Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka'S Colombo as Visa Counselor, two Chennai residents namely Balasubramanian and Noorudeen have also been charge-sheeted in this case for circulating high quality fake Indian counterfeit notes causing damage to the economic security of India. The original case was registered in March 2014, by Tamil Nadu Police following arrest of a Sri Lankan national namely Mohd. Sakir Hussain in Chennai who had arrived in India as per the instructions from accused Siddique to conduct subversive activities in India. The case was taken over by the NIA in June 2014 as directed by the Ministry of Home Affiars and a charge-sheet was submitted against accused Hussain, Mohammad Saleem and Sivabalan in October 2014. In this case, Hussaien had earlier pleaded guilty in the court and was convicted for five years of imprisonment. (ANI)