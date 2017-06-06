NIA files charge sheet in connection with seizure of fake Indian currency

[India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in connection with the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) earlier on June 2 before the Court of Special Judge, Kolkata.

It charged two arrested accused persons namely-- Habibur Rahaman and Fakirul Sk under Sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 for their involvement in smuggling and circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes across India with a view to damage the monetary stability of India.

The case is related to the seizure of new Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs. 2000/- denomination having a total face value of Rs. 3,90,000/- (Three Lakhs Ninety Thousands) on March 6 in front of the Hotel Shine, Station Road, Jhalijhalia, Malda under the limits of Police StationEnglish Bazar of Malda district made by a team of the NIA with the assistance of the local Police from the exclusive possession of the duo.

Initially a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the NIA team.

Following recovery of huge quantity of new Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs. 2000/- denomination, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) directed the NIA to take up the investigation under section 6(5) read with section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008 and accordingly, the NIA re-registered the FIR on March 28.

The arrested accused persons admitted during the examination that they procured the seized FICNs from their counterpart in Bangladesh namely one Daku Sekh, who stated to have positioned himself across International Border Security Fence (IBSF) on Bangladesh side and had thrown/passed on the consignment of FICNs over the Indo-Bangladesh International Border Security Fence (IBSF).

They (accused Habibur Rahaman and Fakirul Sk) positioned themselves on the Indian side, hadreceived the consignment for further supply to another recipient at Malda Town Railway Station with intent to circulate in India when they were intercepted by a NIA team.

On the day of incidence i.e on March 6, they used one Motor Cycle owned by Fakirul Sekh, which was seized from the place of occurrence, as a conveyance for carrying the FICNs. (ANI)