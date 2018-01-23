NIA files charge-sheet in Jet Airways fake hijacking case

[India] January 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed chargesheet in the NIA Special Court at Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in the Jet Plane Hijacking case.

The accused Birju Salla aka Amar Soni is charge-sheeted under section 3(1), 3(2) (a) and 4(b) of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016.

The NIA in a release said that, "During investigation, it was revealed that accused Birju Salla, who travelled in the business class of the Jet Airways flight No. 9W339 on October 30, 2017 from Mumbai, prepared a 'threat note' in English and Urdu and intentionally placed it in the tissue paper box of the toilet near the Business Class thereby jeopardized the safety of the passengers and crew members on board".

"The probing team has collected sufficient oral, documentary, technical, forensic and material evidences against Salla, who has thus committed the offence as defined in sections of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 which is punishable under the law,'' the release added. A case was registered on November 7, 2017 in pursuance to order of the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)