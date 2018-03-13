NIA files charge sheet in Pak blackmailing conspiracy case

[India] March 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet in the Pakistani blackmailing conspiracy case.

The NIA filed charge sheet against Mohd. Parvez before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi.

The charge sheet said that Parvez had sent obscene and morphed WhatsApp images / messages from a mobile phone and Facebook ID with a veiled threat to circulate them on social media, to the complainant, thereby causing mental harassment to her as well as threatening to ruin her reputation.

"This was done in pursuance of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistani intelligence officials and the arrested accused with a view to compromise an officer of the Indian Army into divulging national security secrets," the NIA said in the charge sheet.

Accused Parvez, 43, is a resident of Delhi's Chandni Mahal area.

The charge sheet has been filed under section 120B read with sections 123, 354D, 417, 418, 420, 468, 471, 506 and 507 of IPC and sections 66E and section 67 of IT Act and substantive offences under sections 123, 354D, 417, 418, 420, 468, 471, 506 and 507 of IPC, sections 66E and 67 of IT Act 2000 and section 18 of UA (P) Act 1967. (ANI)