NIA files charge sheet in Vellamunda Maoist case

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against three Maoist cadres for allegedly threatening a police officer at Vellamunda in Kerala in 2014 for conducting anti-Maoist operations.

The accused have been identified as Kanya, 34, a native of Mavinakere village in Karnatakas Chikkamangalur, and two absconders--Mahesh and Geetha--from Raichur and Dakshina Kannada districts in the state, respectively.

In an official statement, the agency said "The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, sedition, provisions of the Arms Act and anti-terror law".

"The case was originally registered at Vellamunda Police Station in Wayanad district of Kerala against CPI (Maoist) activists Roopesh, Anu, Jayanna, Kanya and Sundari. The accused had formed an unlawful assembly with prohibited weapons and trespassed into the house of the Kerala Police officer at Mattilayam in Thondernadu, Wayanad district of Kerala on April 24, 2014," the NIA said in a statement. "They had asked the officer to resign from his job and also set fire to his motor cycle. The accused then left pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) inside the house of the police officer, and pasted posters on the front wall of the house, calling for armed revolution against the government," the statement further added. The Kerala Police had filed its charge sheet in the matter on January 1, 2016. (ANI)