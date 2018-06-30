NIA files chargesheet against accused in Visakhapatnam FICN case

[India], June 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused persons in the Visakhapatnam Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case in the NIA Special Court here.

The accused, Mohammed Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig, a resident of Maddur Village, Mandya district, Karnataka and Syed Imran of Ganjam village, Srirangapatnam Taluk, Mandya District were booked under section 489-B, 489-C read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the regional unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Visakhapatnam had seized FICN of face value Rs.10,20,000/- all in the denomination of Rs.2000/- notes in March this year, from the possession of Baig and Imran who were travelling in S-10 compartment of train No. 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Thereafter, proceedings were initiated under Sec.135 of Customs Act 1962, following which both the accused were arrested on April 1. Due to the gravity, interstate and national ramifications of the case, NIA registered a case on April 15 under sections 489B, 489C read with 120B of IPC and investigated the case on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. During an investigation, it was found that arrested accused along with their associates hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India. In furtherance of the said conspiracy, accused persons Baig and Imran procured fake Indian currency notes of face value of Rs. 10.20 lacs (in the denomination of Rs. 2000/-) from their associates in Malda, West Bengal and were trafficking the same to Bengaluru for circulation in and around Bengaluru. During the investigation, it was revealed that Imran was involved in Hebbagodi PS case under sections 364A, 120B and 392 IPC for the abduction of a woman for ransom and was arrested by Bengaluru Police and lodged in Bengaluru Parapanna Agrahara Central Jail. The investigation also revealed that the above-accused persons and their associates in Bengaluru and Malda are active in FICN procurement and circulation since 2015. The accused persons, along with their associates, on many occasions have smuggled FICN from Bangladesh to Malda on the Indo-Bangla border and from Malda trafficked the FICN through their couriers to Bengaluru and other parts of the country for further circulation of FICN. The proceeds from the circulation of FICN are deposited into the bank accounts of the accused persons and their associates based at Malda. During investigation names of members of the interstate gang and their associates from Malda and Bengaluru have come to light and further investigation against them is under progress. The said case has revealed interstate and international linkages pointing towards the supply of FICN received from Bangladesh. (ANI)