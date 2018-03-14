NIA files chargesheet against Al-Qaeda member

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Al-Qaeda member Samiun Rahman for his involvement in terror-related activities.

The chargesheet was filed in the Patiala House Court Complex under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Sections 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Rahman illegally entered India from Bangladesh via Beenapole border in West Bengal and stayed at several hideouts in India. He wanted to establish an Al-Qaeda base in Delhi, it was established during the investigation.

A pistol and four rounds of ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from his possession, according to the agency.(ANI)