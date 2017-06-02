NIA files chargesheet against FICN racketeer in Kolkata

[India], Jun 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against an accused in Kolkata Special court in relation to Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) smuggling case.

The case is related to seizure of FICNs of the denomination of Rs. 1,000 and 500 (now demonetised) having a total face value of Rs. 9,80,000.

In a similar incident, the NIA earlier on May 4 arrested a man allegedly involved in smuggling of FICN from Bihar's West Champaran district.

The man, who hails from Nepal, was carrying a reward of Rs. 50,000 in connection with the smuggling of FICN in Patna and Delhi. (ANI)