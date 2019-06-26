NIA files chargesheet in Sikh militancy case

[India], May 24 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in a case which related to attempts for the revival of Sikh militancy with the objective of creating a separate 'Khalistan State'.

"A case was registered by a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in December. ATS arrested accused Harpal Singh and seized an illegal weapon along with five live rounds from him," according to a statement by the NIA.

ATS arrested one more accused Moin Khan in the case after interrogating Singh.

"During investigation by NIA, it has been established that Harpal Singh, Mohiuddin Siddiqui and wanted accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist act for the formation of separate 'Khalistan State' and thereby threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of India and have been making attempt to revive Sikh militancy," the NIA said. It has been alleged that the accused used to post videos and images containing praise of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in the assassination of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab). "They used to post videos and images, Pro-Khalistani post related to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with sole intention to motivate vulnerable Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan movement in India with the ultimate objective of separate 'Khalistan State.' In pursuance of said conspiracy, they also arranged an illegal weapon and ammunition," the statement read. NIA has also arrested Sunder Lal Parashar who had allegedly supplied a country made pistol to accused and booked him under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. "Investigation also revealed that a wanted accused Gurjeet Singh (Nijjar) son of Gurubash Singh, native resident of Village - Pandori Sukha Singh of Amritsar Rural district in Punjab and presently residing in Cyprus is the main conspirator of this case and operating with his accomplices from Cyprus through Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO," the NIA said. The charge sheet has been filed in the special NIA court in Mumbai against arrested and wanted accused Singh, Siddiqui and Nijjar under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of Arms Act Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)