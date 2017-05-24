NIA files first charge sheet in serial blasts by 'Base Movement'

[India] May 24 (ANI): The Hyderabad Branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court in Bangalore against three accused on Wednesday.

The NIA has registered in Lakshmipuram Police Station of Mysuru City, Karnataka regarding a bomb explosion that took place on August 1, 2016 by unknown persons at the public toilet in court premises, KRB Road, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru City.

During the investigation five people were arrested, they were identified as N. Abbas Ali, Samsun Karim Raja, Mohammed Ayub, Samsudheen Karuvaand Dawood Sulaiman.

Following which three accused have been charge sheeted; Nainar Abbas Ali (28), M. Samsun Karim Raja (23) and S. Dawood Sulaiman (23). The investigation has revealed that the explosion of the bomb at the Mysuru Court premises was carried out as part of a larger conspiracy which includes founding of the outfit base movement and carrying out various activities such as sending threatening letters to various Jails, Senior Government Functionaries, the Dinamalar office and the French Consulate, and carrying out blasts at five different Court premises in South India. Also the accused of the outfit base movement exploded IEDs at the Chittoor Court premises in Andhra Pradesh on April 7, 2016, at Kollam Court premises in Kerala on June 15, 2016, at the Mysuru Court premises in Karnataka on August 1, 2016, at Nellore Court premises on September 12, 2016 and at Malappuram Court in Kerala on November 1, 2016. The cases other than the Mysuru blast are being investigated by the respective state police agencies. Further investigations have revealed that, Abbas Ali had formed an outfit named 'Base Movement' with the intention to further the objectives of the proscribed organization Al-Qaeda and he recruited other four accused persons with a view to commit terrorist and anti-national activities. The accused group together conspired to conduct terrorist activities by exploding bombs at various places in the country and had targeted the Judiciary. In furtherance of that conspiracy they had assembled improvised explosive devices on many occasions and had placed them at different Court premises with the intention to terrorise people. (ANI)