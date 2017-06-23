NIA-files-supplementary-charge-sheet-against-ISIS-supporter

[India], June 23 (ANI): The Hyderabad branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet before the NIA Special Court against one of the accused namely Mohammed Irfan for his alleged role in the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror conspiracy module.

During the investigation, it was found that Mohammed Irfan had searched for hideouts for physical training of members of the terror module.

He had also searched and identified safe house for the terrorist gang, in the outskirts of Hyderabad along with another accused namely Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan.

Mohammed Irfan took an oral Oath of Allegiance in favour of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed Caliph of the ISIS, in the presence of Rizwan and another accomplice Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani. The module said, "On the instructions of Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, Mohammed Irfan had collected and transported explosive precursors along with an aide Mohammed Ilyas Yazdani from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Telangana's Nalgonda district." The module said that he also went to Anantapur town of the state to send co-ordinates of the spot through Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani. The electronic gadgets seized during the investigation established his radicalization towards ISIS ideology. He was in possession of materials like 'Mujahid Guide' and 'How to conduct lone wolve attacks' and was very much influenced by Jihadi Ideologues like Anwar Awlaki, Omar Bakri Mohammed. This case was registered on June 22 at the NIA Hyderabad Branch. He was arrested on January in Hyderabad. It was revealed during house search conducted at his premises in the city on June 29, 2016. (ANI)