NIA files supplementary chargesheet against former JNIMS director for links with terror group

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Dr Mutum Shyamo Singh, former director JNIMS Hospital, Imphal, for his alleged active' involvement with proscribed terror organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). NIA has filed this chargesheet under sections 1207B of IPC and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Court has fixed January 16, 2019, for consideration of the supplementary chargesheet.

The NIA had seized approximately 48 lakh recently during the investigation in the case. NIA alleged that the amount was collected by Dr Shyamo Singh as part of his activities in support of KCP.

NIA had arrested Singh in July 2018. Khoiram Ranjit, chief of KCP, and two other associates -- Irungbam Sanatombi Devi and P. Prem Kumar Meitei -- are already in judicial custody. They were arrested in 2017. NIA had arrested the accused for their active involvement with proscribed terror organisation and for raising terror funds, supply of arms, ammunitions and explosives for the banned KCP. The main chargesheet in the case dated March 16, 2017 was filed under sections 120B of IPC, read with sections 17, 18, 20,21, 38 and 40 of UA (P) Act 1967 and section 6 of Explosive Substance Act 1908. NIA had re-registered case FIR No. 02/2017 dated 12-01-2017, PS Special Cell, Delhi Police as NIA Case RC-05/2017/NIA/DLI dated 16.03.2017 at Delhi u/s 120B of IPC, and 20 of UA (P) Act. (ANI)