NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Sasi Kumar murder

[India], June 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the supplementary chargesheet in the murder case of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasi Kumar before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed against Syed Abuthagir and Abdul Rasaq.

Sasi Kumar was brutally murdered near the Chakra Vinayakar Temple in Coimbatore on September 22 in 2016.

A day later, the case was registered by Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore.

Considering the gravity of the offences and other facts found during the investigation, the case was transferred to the NIA in January earlier this year.

Accordingly, the NIA had re-registered the case under Indian Penal Code Sections 120B, 153A, 302, and sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on January 29. During the investigation, the NIA had conducted searches at the houses of four accused persons on March 18 and recovered Popular Front of India (PFI) donation receipts, PFI literature, PFI Unity March CDs, mobile phones, Compact Disks and pen drives, DVD of Zakir Naik of Islamic Research Foundation and other incriminating documents relating to PFI. The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet on April 7 against two others named Sadham Hussain and Subair before the NIA Special Court in Chennai. The investigation has established that Syed Abuthagir, Sadham Hussain, Subair and Mohammed Mubarak among other accused persons, are all active members of PFI, and they conspired and killed Sasi Kumar to strike terror among a section of people. Further investigation against the other accused persons is currently underway. (ANI)