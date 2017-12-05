NIA frames charges against Mysore court blast case accused

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Bureau (NIA) special court in Bengaluru on Monday framed charges in the Mysore court blast case against all the three accused.

The investigation had revealed that the accused persons - Nainar Abbas Ali, M Samsun Karim Raja and S Dawood Sulaiman - had carried out the Mysore court blast on August 1, last year as part of a larger conspiracy, which included founding of the terrorist outfit Base Movement and carrying out various activities such as sending threatening letters to various jails, senior government functionaries, the Dinamalar office and the French Consulate, and carrying out blasts at different court premises in South India. The bomb blasts were carried out by the accused in five court complexes between April and November 2016.

The NIA Special Court has framed charges against the accused as below: - Nainar Abbas Ali has been charged under sections 16 (1) (b), 18, 18B, 20 and section 23 of UA (P) Act, 1967 read with 120B IPC, sections 465, 468 and 471 IPC read with section 120B IPC, sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984. - M Samsun Karim Raja has been charged under sections 16 (1) (b), 18, 20 and section 23 of UA (P) Act, 1967 read with 120B IPC, sections 465, 468 and 471 IPC read with section 120B IPC, sections 3, 4 & 5 of Explosives Substances Act and section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984. - S Dawood Sulaiman has been charged under sections 16 (1) (b), 18, 20 and section 23 of UA (P) Act, 1967 read with 120B IPC, sections 465, 468 and 471 IPC read with section 120B IPC, sections 3, 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act and section 4 of Prevention of Damages to Public Property Act 1984. (ANI)