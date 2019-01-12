NIA gets 6-day custody of ISIS module member Absar

[India] Jan 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday got six-day custody of Muhammad Absar, 24-year old teacher and an alleged member of ISIS-inspired Harkut-ul-Harb-e-Islam module, from the Patiala House Court here.

The special NIA Court, however, sent Suhail and Saqib, also alleged members of Harkut-ul-Harb-e-Islam module and arrested on December 26 last year, to judicial custody till February 6.

Suhail and Saqib were arrested along with eight others, all currently in judicial custody, from different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, during searches on December 26 last year by the NIA sleuths for allegedly hatching a terror conspiracy.

NIA arrested the 24-year-old teacher Absar on Friday night from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Absar is a resident of Jasora, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh. Seeking the custody of Absar, the NIA argued that he was needed to be taken to places and confronted with the evidence. The next date of hearing in the case is January 18. According to NIA, Absar was teaching at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan, Piplera, Hapur, UP. According to NIA, Absar visited three places in J&K in May and August 2018 along with another accused Iftekhar Sakib in connection with hatching a terror conspiracy. After the arrest of Absar, the NIA team also carried out searches at three locations including Meerut and Hapur. It is worth mentioning that the NIA teams on December 26 last year busted ISIS-inspired Harkut-ul-Harb-e-Islam module, which led to the arrest of 10 terrorists. Absar's arrest is the 12th in the case so far. Recently, the agency made 11th arrest-Naeen-in the case, who was later sent to 10-day NIA custody by Delhi's Patiala House Court. (ANI)