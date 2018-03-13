NIA grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Monday granted bail to Kamran Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist, who was arrested last year for alleged stone-pelting and other offences in Kashmir related to terror funding.

The NIA officials without divulging in details confirmed that Yousuf was granted bail.

He was arrested by the agency on September 5 for allegedly indulging in stone pelting and mobilising support against security personnel through social media.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case. "Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case. I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," Mehbooba tweeted. (ANI)