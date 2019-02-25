NIA identifies vehicle used in Pulwama attack, owner has joined JeM

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has identified the vehicle used in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack along with its owner who has reportedly joined Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A Maruti Eeco vehicle, having Chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 Engine G12BN164140, was used in the blast, said a statement issued by the NIA which is probing the February 14 attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The vehicle was sold to one Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag in the year 2011 and after that it exchanged seven times before finally reaching Sajjad Bhat, son of Md Maqbool Bhat of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, it said.

Sajjad, a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopian, had "acquired" the vehicle on February 4, just 10 days before the terror attack, according to the NIA. A raid was conducted on Sajid's residence on Feburary 23 but he was not present there and has been evading arrest, the NIA said. "He has reportedly now joined JeM," the statement said, adding a photograph to this effect has also appeared in social media where Sajjad is seen holding weapons. (ANI)