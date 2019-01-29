NIA Kolkata arrests man wanted in Burdwan blast case

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kolkata has arrested a 32-year-old man from Arambagh police station area.

The man was wanted in Burdwan blast case and was also declared a proclaimed offender.

His associate was arrested on Monday night. Both the accused are being produced before NIA Special Court in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On October 2, 2014, an explosion occurred in a house in the Khagragarh locality of West Bengal's Burdwan, which, as per reports, was considered as terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh's (JMB) operating point. (ANI)