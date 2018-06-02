NIA makes second arrest in Nagrota terror attack case

Shopian: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district for his alleged involvement in Nagrota terror attack, wherein seven soldiers were killed two years ago.

The accused, identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar, 34, is a timber dealer in Pulwama district and had been involved in assisting Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack in Jammu's Nagrota town November 2016.

"During interrogation, Tariq revealed that the terror attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)," an official statement read.

Tariq's revelations, according to the statement, corroborate disclosures made by the previously arrested accused Muneer-Ul- Hassan Qadri of Kupwara. Following the arrest, the NIA had taken Tariq to Jammu and will produce him before a special judge for seeking custody.