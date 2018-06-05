NIA makes third arrest in Nagrota terror attack case

[India], Jun. 5(ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in 2016 Nagrota terror attack, wherein seven soldiers were killed.

The accused, identified as Ashiq Baba, is a resident of Allochi Bagh area in Srinagar.

He was produced before a special NIA court in Jammu today, confirmed NIA Spokesperson Alok Mittal to ANI.

In total three people have been arrested until now.

Last week, Tariq Ahmad Dar, 34, a timber dealer in Pulwama district was arrested by the NIA.

During interrogation, Tariq had revealed that the terror attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A week prior to that, NIA apprehended Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Syed Muneer -Ul-Hassan Qadri, a resident of Kupwara district. The terrorist attack at the army camp in Nagrota, Jammu, took place on November 29, 2016, in which seven army personnel were killed and three others injured. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the operation following the attack and a huge cache of firearms, ammunition, explosives and other articles were recovered from the slain terrorists. (ANI)