NIA nabs accused in Hyderabad fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended one person from Bihar's Champaran district in connection with a fake currency case in Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Tajamul SK, was apprehended by the agency from Champaran in connection with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

"The case pertains to the seizure of FICN of the face value of Rs. 10 lakh from two persons namely Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran by the Directorate of Revenue at Visakhapatnam last year," the agency said in a statement.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons had travelled to Malda from Bangalore and collected the FICN from Saddam alias Firoj Saikh, one of the associates of accused Tajamul SK. (ANI)