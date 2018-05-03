NIA officials interrogate key ISIS operative in Philippines

[India], May 03 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated a woman recruiter for the Islamic State (IS) terror group, Karen Aisha Hamidon, who had radicalised many Indians through various social media platforms since 2014.

During the investigation of ISIS-related cases registered in 2015 and 2016 by the NIA, it was revealed that three accused persons namely Mohd Naser from Tamil Nadu, Mohd Sirajuddin and Adnan Hasan, both from Karnataka were in online contact with Hamidon on messaging applications.

It further came on record that Hamidon was also in online contact with many other Indians. Subsequently, the abovementioned three accused persons were charge sheeted and they are facing trial in their respective cases. Hamidon, was running different Facebook pages, WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels for motivating, radicalizing and instigating her online associates from different countries including India to fight on behalf of ISIS in conflict zones. She was also in telephonic contacts with many other Indian nationals. Hamidon was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines on October 11, 2017 and she has been charged for incitement to rebellion. In pursuance of the aforesaid and to question Hamidon, two NIA officers visited Manila in the Philippines. The questioning of Hamidon by the NIA officials has resulted in confirmation of several facts revealed during the investigation and also provided significant leads about her associates in India, who were active online, to propagate the ideology of the ISIS and also about a few Indians residing abroad who have helped her financially. The leads obtained are being investigated. (ANI)