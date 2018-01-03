NIA opposes stone pelter's bail plea

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday opposed the bail plea of Javed Ahmed Bhat, who is accused of stone pelting in Kashmir Valley.

Replying to the notice issued, the NIA said, "The investigation in the matter is still going on in view of the fact that the applicant (Bhat) has not been co-operating with the NIA, nor has he put forth accurate information, including passwords to his devices, which are necessary for the purpose of investigation".

The NIA said that the accused was arrested after prima facie evidence came on record against him and added that there is a high probability that accused will misuse the relief of bail if granted.

The agency appraised the court that the witnesses had revealed that Bhat was actively participating in the offence of pelting stones at the security forces and was involved in the anti-national activities. Next date of hearing in the case is January 24.(ANI)