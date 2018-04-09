NIA puts Pakistani diplomat nicknamed 'The Boss' on wanted list for planning 26/11-style attacks

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put a Pakistani diplomat on its wanted list and released his photo, seeking information. pic.twitter.com/mqNXhB0ojU

— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018 Besides Siddiqui, the NIA has also named two other Pakistani officers, apart from a fourth Pakistani officer posted in the high commission in Sri Lanka, for being involved in the conspiracy.

Siddique, along with the other Pakistani officers, has been charged with waging a war against India and plotting to launch terror attacks on US and Israeli consulates besides Indian Army and Indian Navy commands in South India in 2014.

Interestingly, Siddiqui was arrested for allegedly conspiring to attack vital establishments in India and was quietly withdrawn even before the NIA’s request under Mutual Assistance Legal Treaty (MLAT) reached Colombo, the New Indian Express reported.

The 4,000-page supplementary charge-sheet filed in the Special Court for Terror Cases at Poonamallee near here said that the terror plot came to light after the NIA police personnel arrested an ISI agent Mohammed Zakir Hussain (37) through the ‘Q’ Branch of the Tamil Nadu police in 2013. The reason was that he was gathering details about vital installations in Tamil Nadu and sent photographs to Siddique, the report added.