[India], June 3 (ANI): After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi over alleged sources of terror funding to Kashmiri separatist leaders, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said these raids showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI, "And it also shows how the Jammu and Kashmir government and the center are working in tandem. These raids were important, there are reports of the NIA that there are reports of funding that is happening of the separatist organisation in Kashmir. So, zero tolerance towards terrorism is the stand of Modi- government is exhibited in these raids and they are important and I think in one voice the entire nation should applaud it."

The NIA is carrying out raids at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, seven in Delhi and one in neighbouring Haryana, after registering a case in connection with terror funding through hawala channels in the Kashmir Valley.

Houses of several separatists and some businessmen were raided this morning. Searches were also conducted at residence of some separatist leaders and their relatives, also at houses of Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, who were recently questioned by NIA in Delhi.

The NIA, earlier in May, visited Srinagar to probe into the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned the separatist leaders regarding their involvement in raising, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala and other channels for terror funding in Kashmir.

The sleuths from the agency have questioned separatist leaders Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate and Gazi Javed Baba in the case.

The NIA is probing all aspects of funding of separatist leaders and use of these funds in fuelling the unrest in the Valley.

The NIA has collected details of 13 accused chargesheeted so far in the cases in the Valley in the recent past, pertaining to the damage caused to schools and public property as part of the larger conspiracy to perpetuate violence and chaos in Kashmir.

The NIA had on May 20 began its probe into the allegations of funding by Pakistan to separatists in Kashmir, a long-held assertion by Indian intelligence now 'confessed' by a Hurriyat leader in a sting.

The development came after the Hurriyat Conference suspended Nayeem Khan from the organisation after he allegedly confessed to receiving money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for Kashmir unrest.

Khan was allegedly heard admitting in a TV sting operation that he had received money from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley.

He, however, claimed that the sting operation was fake and doctored.

After the video surfaced, the NIA registered a preliminary probe against Khan, Tehreek-e- Hurriyat leader Gazi Javed Baba and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar. (ANI)