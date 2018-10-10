NIA raids 15 places in Jharkhand, WB in terror funding case

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 15 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with Left Wing Extremism (LWE) terror funding case and seized cash worth Rs 68 lakh, besides 10,000 Singapore dollar and 1300 US dollar along with Rs. 86,000 demonetised currency.

A total of 15 teams of NIA assisted by Jharkhand police carried out searches at the residences and offices of managers of different companies associated with purchase and transport of coal in Amrapali and Magadh coalfields for their alleged role in providing funds to LWE organisation, TPC (Tritiya Prastuti Committee).

The agency, in a statement, said, "During searches, NIA seized huge incriminating materials. Seized documents pertain to payments made to Amrapali and Magadh Area Committee, bank account details and fixed deposits, deduction of levy amount, computers, hard discs, mobiles containing accounts of companies, diaries containing entries of money paid to TPC and PLFI (Peoples Liberation Front of India), cash equivalent to Rs. 68 lacs in Indian currency, besides 10,000 Singapore dollar and 1300 US dollar along with Rs. 86,000 demonetised currency." (ANI)