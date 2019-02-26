NIA raids 7 locations in J-K, recovers incriminating documents

The National Investigation Agency carried out searches on seven locations of separatists in the Kashmir valley including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yaseen Malik and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in connection with a terror funding case.

Several incriminating documents including letterheads of different terrorist organisations as well as high-end communication systems were recovered during the NIA raid .

"High tech internet communication set up was also recovered from the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq," the premier probe agency for terror crimes said.

"Teams recovered incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details. Significantly, letterheads of different terrorist organisations, as well as documents relating to recommendations for the visa for admission in Pakistan Educational Institutions, were found," the NIA statement added. The premises belonged to top separatist leaders namely Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, Masarat Alam, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Naseem Geelani and Shabbir Shah," the NIA said. During the searches, the teams also recovered electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs. (ANI)