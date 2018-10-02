NIA raids house in Srinagar

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of a man identified as Aziz Ahmad Hakak in Nowhatta, located in old Srinagar city on Tuesday morning.

Information about Hakak's background is awaited. There is no information about the reason behind NIA raiding his house. It is still to be ascertained whether NIA seized any incriminating material from his house.

Similar raids, however, have been conducted by NIA in the recent past in connection with terror-funding. On September 7, the house of Zameer Thakur, personal assistant to arrested separatist leader Shabir Shah, was raided. The raid was stated to be in connection with terror funding.

NIA started visiting Srinagar since May to investigate alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in the Valley. NIA officials apparently also questioned several separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds through hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir. Several arrests and charge sheets have been filed by the agency against individuals suspected in aiding and abetting unlawful activities in connection with terror funding in the state. (ANI)