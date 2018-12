[India], Dec 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, an NIA official said.

The raids are in connection with a new Islamic State (IS) module styled as Harkat ul Harb-e-Islam, informed NIA spokesperson Alok Mittal.

The officials of the terror investigating agency are carrying out the searches in Amroha, Mittal added.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)