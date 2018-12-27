NIA raids matter: Court sends all 10 IS suspects to 12 days remand

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent all 10 terror suspects who were part of the now-busted ISIS-inspired terror module, to 12 days remand. The terror investigative agency had sought a remand of 15 days.

The Patiala House Court also allowed the family members and parents of five terror suspects to meet them inside the court.

The NIA told the court that investigation into larger conspiracy was needed to be done. The agency added that all the accused need custody to unearth the entire IS-inspired terror module as their members are active in other states as well.

Advocate MS Khan, counsel for accused argued: "The press conference held by NIA showed that the entire conspiracy has been unearthed. Why keep them under custody?" Later, he told reporters after the hearing: "They are students. What NIA has recovered includes tractor's power nozzle which they planted and called it a rocket launcher. What they (NIA) are calling explosives are actually 'sutli bombs' that are used in Diwali. There is a lot of fabrication." On Wednesday, the NIA busted the ISIS-inspired module 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam' and arrested 10 terror suspects following multi-city raids. The NIA sleuths carried out coordinated raids at 17 places including six in Delhi and 11 in Uttar Pradesh, and recovered a large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, including 12 pistols along with 150 rounds, a country- made rocket launcher, said a top official of the agency. Important personalities, including politicians, vital installations and crowded places were on the hit list of the terror module which was planning to strike very soon, the official added. (ANI)