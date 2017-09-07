NIA raids will churn out positive results: Jitendra Singh

[India], September 7 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the crackdown on separatists by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will churn out positive results.

Crediting the government for instigating the NIA to intensify its stint in connection with the terror-funding case, Singh said the separatist will not be allowed to be at peace anymore.

"With these raids, one thing is clear that the process of investigation which has been started by the government will bring a decisive end to the J-K terror-funding case. All these years, no action had been taken upon the separatists but not anymore," Singh told media.

Further accusing the separatists for cheating the people of Kashmir, Singh said the funds which were used to brew tension in the valley should have been exercised for welfare of the state. "Following this raid, a message has been sent out that the manner in which the people in the valley were cheated for 25 years in the name of Independence will now know the truth. These funds should have been used for the development of the state rather than accumulating their wealth." Earlier in the day, the NIA raided the house of Separatist Shabir Shah's Personal Assistant Zameer Thakur, in connection with the J-K terror-funding case. The raid is still underway. The NIA has recently been conducting raids and arresting people associated with the separatist leaders in connection with matter. (ANI)