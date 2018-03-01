NIA registers case against Bangladeshi terror outfit ABT

[India] March 01. (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered case against Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.

After the arrest of a Bangladeshi national Umar Farukh @ Mahi @ Ali @ Md Aftab Khan on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the NIA to take up the case against the ABT, which was registered by Kolkata Police in November last year.

On November 21, 2017; the Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) arrested three terrorists of ABT: Samsad Mia @ Tanvir @ Saiful @ Tushar Biswas; Rizaul Islam @ Riyaz @ Sumon, both residents of Bangladesh and Monotosh Dey @ Mona Da resident of West Bengal.

The Bangladeshi nationals told Kolkata STF that they were members of the ABT and had come to Kolkata to procure arms. The ABT rose to prominence after it claimed responsibility for the killings of secular bloggers, free thinkers and foreign nationals in Bangladesh. (ANI)