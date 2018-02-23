NIA registers case in Sunjwan Army camp attack

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered a case in connection with Sunjwan army camp attack in compliance with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The case has been registered under sections 120 B, 121, 302 and 307 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act and sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

On February 10, six soldiers and one civilian were killed, and 10 others injured when Jaish-e-Mohammad fedayeens stormed the 36 Brigade headquarters of Army at Sunjwan in Jammu region.

Four terrorists were neutralised in the retaliatory attack by the army. (ANI)