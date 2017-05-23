NIA sentences three to life imprisonment in Dima Hasao terror funding case

[India], May 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Guwahati on Tuesday sentenced three convicts of the Dima Hasao terror funding case to life imprisonment and awarded eight to 12 years' imprisonment to 11 others convicted in the case.

The DHD (J) Commander-in-Chief, Niranjan Hojai, Chairman, Jewel Garlosa, and the then Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Mohet Hojai, have been sentenced to life imprisonment with fine of Rs. 25,000 each.

Accused government servants were also awarded stiff sentences, R.H. Khan has been sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with fine of Rs. 25,000, Karuna Saikia (then Chief Engineer) and Jibangsu Paul gets eight years imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 25,000 each. Two contractors have also been convicted; Phojendra Hojai got 12-year imprisonment with fine and Jayanta Ghosh 10-year imprisonment with fine. Hawala operator, Malsawmkimi was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment with fine, and the arms smuggler, Vanlalchana gets 10-year imprisonment with fine. The remaining accused have also been sentenced to eight to twelve years of imprisonment with fine. The two cases were registered in the year 2009 of the Arms Act, on allegation of huge amounts of money being siphoned off from the development funds allotted to the NC Hills Council, in connivance with contractors and government servants and the money being sent to the DHD (J), a terrorist outfit, for procurement of arms and ammunition and for terrorist activities. (ANI)