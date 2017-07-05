NIA shouldn't be interrupted in terror funding issue: BJP

[India] Jul 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should be left free to interrogate the matter of 'terror funding' against separatists in Kashmir.

"The NIA should not be interrupted by any political party and let them do their work. It has interrogated the terror funding issue and has acquired proper evidences as well. Accordingly actions will be taken in the matter," BJP leader Ram Madhav told ANI.

Even as the government investigates cases of alleged "terror funding" against separatists in Kashmir, a far stronger case is gradually being built against stone-pelters in the Valley.

The NIA, which has booked Hurriyat leaders for "alleged terror" funding from Pakistan, has identified 28 prominent WhatsApp groups through which youths in the Valley are believed to be organised for stone-pelting, and is in the process of identifying their moderators. Around 6,000-7,000 youths are linked to the groups, and reportedly respond to calls for stone-pelting, and they are being tracked as well. The agency has also identified scores of Facebook pages allegedly used to instigate and organise youths to pelt stones. "We are gradually building evidence against them. All of them will be booked under charges of inciting violence," a senior NIA officer said. The development is a marked departure from the policy adopted by both the state administration and the Centre against stone-pelters in the Valley. Home Ministry sources said that the approach has changed under the new regime and Central agencies have been given a free hand by the Union government to deal with separatists and stone-pelters as they deem fit. Agency sources point out that the probe against stone-pelters is far easier compared to that of "terror funding" against separatists, where fund trails have to be established end to end, beginning from Pakistan. On June 3-4, the NIA carried out raids at 26 locations in Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi in connection with the case. (ANI)