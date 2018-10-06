NIA takes over case of seized huge cache of illegal arms at Imphal

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took over the investigation of seizure of the huge cache of illegal arms at Mantripukhri in Manipur's Imphal from the state police.

On May 21, on the basis of information received regarding concealment of huge quantities of arms and ammunition in a particular house at Mantripukhri Lamlongei area, a search was conducted by Manipur Police in the suspected house and one female suspect, Valley Chithung was detained.

On her disclosure about concealment of ammunition and other articles, police team recovered four numbers of gelatine rods, four numbers of cordite wire, thirteen detonators, one AK-47 magazine, two 9 mm magazines, twenty-nine AK series ammunition, Myanmar and Philippines currencies etc.

Earlier, husband of the female suspect, Honpam Chithung was arrested by Ukhrul Police on the same day along with huge quantities of arms and ammunition. He disclosed before Ukhrul Police that a cache of arms and ammunition was stored at his rented house at Mantripukhri. On October 4, a case under Section 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 25 (1C) Arms Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act, was registered at NIA branch office in Guwahati in this regard. (ANI)