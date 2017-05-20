NIA to grill Hurriyat leader Geelani, others over LeT funding

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday reached Srinagar to question Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and three others, alleged to fuel unrest in the Valley and receiving funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.





Earlier, the NIA had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Hurriyat leaders including Geelani, Naeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Gazi Javed Baba and others.





The enquiry alleged that the leaders were receiving funds from Let chief to carry out subversive activities in the Valley, including pelting security forces with stones, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.



Kashmir has seen widespread violence since July last year when the killing of a militant commander, Burhan Wani, sparked months-long protests that left nearly hundred people dead.

Earlier, the NIA has investigated the alleged funds transaction through 'Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Fund Trust' in Kashmir.

In August last year, the NIA had summoned and quizzed some separatist leaders in Kashmir.

Earlier this year, the NIA had also questioned several cross Line of Control (LoC) traders in Kashmir who were suspected of money laundering.