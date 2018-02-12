NIA to probe escaped terrorist Naveed's case

[India], Feb.12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday registered a case against Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terrorist Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzala, who escaped from the police custody.

The Pakistani prisoner, who was brought to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital for a routine medical check-up, managed to flee from the police custody on February 6.

The NIA, in an official statement, said that they have registered the case and will proceed to Srinagar tomorrow to take up the investigation.

On February 6, a group of attackers opened fire at the police party that was escorting Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt along with six fellow prisoners, from the Central Jail to the hospital for their medical checkup. During the firing two security personnel were killed and Jutt managed to escape. Till now, four persons have been arrested in this connection. (ANI)