NIA was misused: Former MHA official

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Former Under Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, R.V.S Mani, on Tuesday, said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) painted the 'Hindu Terror' angle in every case.

"The original case by the CBI, which had gathered a lot of evidence and was progressing well, the then political leadership of the home ministry transferred the case from one central agency to another, handing the case to NIA. I don't know what they did with the original evidence, but since then the saffron terror narrative was enforced," Mani said

"Initially they did only saffron terror cases, I think it was more of a painting agency than an investigation agency, they were colouring everything (every case) in saffron," he added.

Asserting that the alleged religious politics that the Home Ministry played with several acts of terror in the country was after his transfer from the ministry, he said, "The seeds of Hindu terrorism were sowed in the Home Ministry only after my transfer. I have left the government and have no selfish motives. I took voluntarily retirement 22 months before the due date. I am standing with truth. Chasing after posts is a politicians' job, not mine."

Stating that the cases built in the name of 'Hindu Terror' are breaking down everywhere as they have no substantial claim, he said, "The cases are falling flat as only truth has evidence and witnesses, you can forge a document and everything, but, on cross-examination the cases fall flat and that is how it has happened, which was very much expected."

A special NIA court at Nampally had yesterday acquitted all five accused in the case, including Nabha Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, due to lack of evidence provided by the agency against the accused.

The verdict in the case comes nearly after 11 years. The blast that took place on May 18, 2007, at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad during Friday prayers killed eight people and left 58 injured.

It was alleged to be the result of a conspiracy hatched by Hindu fringe groups. (ANI)