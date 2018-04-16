'Nihal Singh's death marks end of golden era of journalism'

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Veteran journalist S. Nihal Singh's demise sparked a lot of reactions on social media ranging from tributes to condolences, with some senior journalists calling it "the end of a golden era of journalism."

Singh, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments and would have turned 89 on April 30, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He had written for Asian News International (ANI) in the past.

"Singh's death came as a shock to all of us. His death marks the death of the golden era of journalism. Singh as a journalist was well-known for his several books, which are acclaimed worldwide. His works were even appreciated in columns too," renowned journalist Vinod Sharma told ANI.

"He was an inspiration to young journalist and always advised them to be fair and just in journalism," Sharma added. Resonating similar views, another senior journalist Alok Mehta lauded Singh's work and his persona. "Singh was a great journalist, editor and person. He lived on the lines of fair journalism. His was editor of The Statesman, the Indian Express, Khaleej Times; his works were highly acclaimed internationally too," pioneer of Indian Hindi journalism Alok Mehta told ANI. "Singh will always be remembered not only for his works but for the person he was..and will be loved for that," he added. Meanwhile, colleagues in the field and other dignitaries took to social media to express their grief. "RIP: S. Nihal Singh. My editor when I worked as a junior reporter in the seventies," Tavleen Singh, Indian columnist, political reporter and writer, said in a tweet. "S. Nihal Singh, one of India's most senior journalists passes away after an illness. He leaves behind so many journalists that he encouraged and mentored...Funeral in Delhi tomorrow at noon, Lodi Road," Diplomatic Editor of The Hindu, Suhasini Swamy Haidar expressed in a tweet. Singh is known for his several books and columns, which are acclaimed worldwide. He was editor of The Statesman, the Indian Express and Khaleej Times. (ANI)