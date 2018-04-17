Nine advisors to Delhi Ministers removed

[India], Apr 17 (ANI): Nine advisors to Delhi ministers were removed on Tuesday, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Advisors to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also removed.

A notification, issued by the general administration department of the Government of National Capital Territory, Delhi (GNCTD), quoted the MHA's letter, which stated that these posts are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and chief ministers of government of NCT of Delhi.

"No prior approval of the Central government has been created for such posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis, which is a requirement," the notification further read, Concluding that the 'Services' under the Government of NCT of Delhi -which includes creation of services/posts, co-terminus or otherwise- is a subject reserved for Central Government as per the Constitution, the GNCTD declared these appointments void and cancelled. (ANI)