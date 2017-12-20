Nine Andhra projects selected for Skoch Awards

[India], December 20 (ANI): Nine Projects from Andhra Pradesh has been selected for SKOCH - order of Merit Award this year, out of which five projects are from the Ministry of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Information Technology.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the officers and employees of the concerned departments.

The following are the projects selected under different categorie:

- Minister Dashboard - under the category of SKOCH Blue Technology

- Jalavani - under the category of SKOCH Blue Technology - LED Lights monitoring through IOT - under the category of Mobility - Solid Waste Managemnt System using RFID - under the category of Blue Technology - NTR Jala Siri - under the category of Blue Economy Skoch awards celebrate human excellence and agents of change in Indian society. These awards are based on the philosophy of spreading positive Socio-Economic changes through recognizing persons/organisations who have contributed immensely to salutary transformations in society and governance by displaying exemplary leadership abilities. They are the highest independently instituted civilian honors in India. Skoch awards have become the only independent benchmark of best practices in India in the fields of governance, finance, banking, technology, corporate citizenship, economic and inclusive growth. Every year these national awards will be conducted under different categories at Delhi who have contributed immensely and gives an opportunity with industry and share the vision of the state at the senior most level. (ANI)