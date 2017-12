[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Monday arrested nine members of an arms selling gang and seized 20 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds in Kalaburagi.

The criminals open fired on the police injuring two personnel where one of the nine accused was also injured.

The policemen were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital along with the injured accused.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)