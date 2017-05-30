Nine beauties to participate in Miss Tibet Pageant 2017

[India], May 30 (ANI): Nine young and beautiful Tibetan women will participate in the 15th Miss Tibet Pageant 2017.

This year the pageant has witnessed the highest number of contestants (nine) competing for the crown.

Pageant Director, Lobsang Wangyal introduced the contestants on Tuesday in north Indian hill town Dharamshala and explained complications surfacing in organizing the pageant.

Wangyal told ANI, " The pageant in itself is not a political platform but if young Tibetan women come forward and want to express their views with audacity or express the ideas they stand for, I cannot stop them. The Chinese government is denouncing and trying to politicise the pageant which is nothing but wrong outright. Given women empowerment, I believe women should be encouraged and there should be more such events organized for them."

The contestants fall in the age group of 19 to 25 and hail from different places both nationally and internationally like Delhi, New York, Vienna and Bangalore etc. The contests are Chemi Kyizom (20) from Delhi; Migmar Dolma (22) from New York; Saldon (19), from Vienna; Tenzin Khechoe (22) from Bangalore; Tenzin Nordon (20) from Chauntra; Tenzin Norzom,(22) from Manali; Tenzin Paldon, (21), from Kollegal; Tenzin Yangkyi, (25), from Byalakuppe; Tenzin Yeshi, (20), from Karnataka. Migmar Dolma, a participant, said, "I love to perform and entertain others. I want to be an entertainer and that is why I am here. We really do not have many opportunities like this. I am on vacation at the moment and thought why not give it a try? Confidence is the key to success. I am of the firm conviction that every girl should be confident enough." " I believe this event will have a big audience. I hail from North America and people back there are certainly aware of this pageant, so without an iota of doubt, this is international, and therefore, it will give an enormous exposure and publicity to our community," the 22- year- old nursing student added. Tenzin Nordron, another participant, said, " It is my confidence that brings me here at this very platform. There are only nine participants which is less. I think more girls should believe in themselves, come to the fore and partake in event like these and explore the abundant opportunities existent around them. The three- day competition will begin from June 2 and will wind up on June 4. The pageant in total will have seven rounds. The first round of the competition, the swimsuit round, will take place on June 2. Two rounds, talk and talent will take place on June 3 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and the grand finale will be held on June 4 at the TIPA which constitutes of four rounds including the introduction, gown, traditional wear and the interview. The winner will be awarded Rs. 1 lakh cash prize along with a crown. First Runner-up and Second Runner-up will receive Rupees fifty thousand and twenty five thousand respectively. The pageant was first started in the year 2002. (ANI)