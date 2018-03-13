Nine CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack in Chattisgarh's Sukma

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 13, 2018 14:58 hrs
Raipur:  At least nine CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured in a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chattisgarh on Tuesday.


According to a CRPF official, Maoists targeted a team of 212 CRPF personnel between Kistaram and Palodi in the district at 12 noon and blew up a mine protected vehicle by triggering an improvised explosive device (IED). 

The injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter to Raipur, the CRPF official told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Maoists had staged a similar attack but they fled after the CRPF personnel retaliated the fire.

