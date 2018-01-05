Nine people go missing in avalanche in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least nine people went missing and are feared dead after an avalanche hit the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday afternoon.

Of the nine people, six were in an SUV, while others were on the road.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, but fog and darkness are hampering the process. The authorities have rushed SDRF and mountaineer rescue teams for help in the rescue.

An avalanche also hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in the Project Beacon area.

Further details are awaited.