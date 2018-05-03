Nine-year-old girl raped by 60-year-old neighbour in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man here.

The rape incident was reported on Wednesday. Local residents of Gurazala, Guntur, on Thursday staged a protest at Bhahma Naidu statue and demanded for the justice to the nine-year-old victim.

Appala Naidu, Superintendent of Police, Guntur, told ANI that police received a complaint on Wednesday that a nine-year-old girl was raped by 60-year-old neighbour, who is working as rickshaw puller.

"The accused has fled. There were a few injuries on the victim's body," he said. He informed that police teams have been deployed to search for the accused.