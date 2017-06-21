Nine-year-old Lucknow girl dies after being crushed under Lok Bhavan gate

[India],June 21(ANI): In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl died on Wednesday after being crushed under a gate of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow during construction work.

The child was a resident of Lakhimpur's Dhaurah village whose mother was working as a wage labourer in Lok Bhavan

The girl was rushed to the Civil Hospital in an injured condition but was declared brought dead.

Lok Bhawan is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office which is located near Hazratganj.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)